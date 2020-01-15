IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,944 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Welltower by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
