IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,311 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.72.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

