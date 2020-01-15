Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,947,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,963,000 after purchasing an additional 421,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,124,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,788,000 after purchasing an additional 331,390 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

