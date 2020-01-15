AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,136.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,189.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,139.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $803.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

