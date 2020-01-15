IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $178.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

