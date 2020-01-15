IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,141 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after acquiring an additional 242,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $131.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

