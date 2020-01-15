IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in State Street by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

