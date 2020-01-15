IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $296.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.79. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $315.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.