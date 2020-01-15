Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $86.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

