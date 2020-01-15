IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 946 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 375,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,955,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.20. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

