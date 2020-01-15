IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.16.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

