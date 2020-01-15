IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Howard Weil started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

