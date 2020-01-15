IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 616 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

NYSE PH opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

