IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 35.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

