Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $140.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.