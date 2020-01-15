Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,656,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5705 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.