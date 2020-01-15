Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,883.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

