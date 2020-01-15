Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.