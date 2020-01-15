Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.