123,400 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 502.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

