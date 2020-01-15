BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $95,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 281,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,645. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

