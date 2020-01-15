Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 8.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Clorox by 9.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

