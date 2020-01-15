Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $830.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.71 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

