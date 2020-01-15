FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 47,000 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMPI. Zacks Investment Research raised DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.31.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.19.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

