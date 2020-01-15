Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 14.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.