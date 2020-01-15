6 Meridian Increases Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 67.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 173.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 740,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 469,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Adams Natural Resources Fund from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PEO stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

