Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 675 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after acquiring an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after acquiring an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.71. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $316.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura increased their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

