Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

