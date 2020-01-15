Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

EPAM opened at $227.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.32. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $229.93. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

