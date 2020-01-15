DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.13 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Illumina by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $317.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

