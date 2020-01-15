VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VF by 825.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 329,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,590,000 after acquiring an additional 284,153 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush downgraded VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.77.

VFC opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

