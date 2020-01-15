United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,618 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $155.09 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

