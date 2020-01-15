Alpha Windward LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5,217.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.14 and a one year high of $107.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 47,000 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc
FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 47,000 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc
Intel Co. Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Intel Co. Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.
6 Meridian Increases Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc
6 Meridian Increases Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 675 Shares of Mastercard Inc
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 675 Shares of Mastercard Inc
Novartis AG Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Novartis AG Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report