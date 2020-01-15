Alpha Windward LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5,217.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.14 and a one year high of $107.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

