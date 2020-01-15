Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.