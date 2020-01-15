Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

