Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

