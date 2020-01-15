Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

KMB stock opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

