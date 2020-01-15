Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 219,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.2% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

