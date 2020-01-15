United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,053 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

