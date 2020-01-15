Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.