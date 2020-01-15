Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 600 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $58.84.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

