Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

PG stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

