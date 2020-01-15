Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,192.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $74.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

