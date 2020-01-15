Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

