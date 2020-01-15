UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 146.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

