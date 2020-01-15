Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

