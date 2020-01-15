Brasada Capital Management LP Has $645,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 25,510.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 201,276 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.38 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average is $268.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.33.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

