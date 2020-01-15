Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

