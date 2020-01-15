Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILPT. Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

