Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 465,077 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 722.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,077 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.